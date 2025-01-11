Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.37 ($4.24) and traded as high as GBX 368.90 ($4.50). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.49), with a volume of 22,925,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 361.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 347.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42.

In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,605.70 ($3,181.56). Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

