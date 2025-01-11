The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.55). 14,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 132,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

The Pebble Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

