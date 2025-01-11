Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 90,245 shares traded.

Thor Energy Stock Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Thor Energy Company Profile

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

