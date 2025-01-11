Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Shares Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 12,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Titan Medical Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

