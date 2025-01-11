Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
