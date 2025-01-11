U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 11th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $2.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

