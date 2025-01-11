Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.30. 3,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Vasta Platform Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $182.79 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vasta Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of Vasta Platform worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

