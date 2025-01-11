Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 47.4% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) was up 47.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,312,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 249,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$19.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

