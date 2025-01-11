Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 47.4% – Still a Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shot up 47.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,312,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 249,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 47.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

