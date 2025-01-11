Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 47.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,312,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 249,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.