VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 25,647 shares.
VPR Brands Trading Down 31.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
VPR Brands Company Profile
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
