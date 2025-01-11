VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 272,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 169,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
VR Resources Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.55.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.