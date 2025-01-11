Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 331.09 ($4.04) and traded as low as GBX 301.27 ($3.68). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 301.27 ($3.68), with a volume of 11,376 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 470 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Claire Wilams acquired 3,325 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £10,972.50 ($13,397.44). 26.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
