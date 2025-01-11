X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.67 and traded as low as $25.39. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 6,833,874 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

