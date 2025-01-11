XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.11). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 9.32 ($0.11), with a volume of 484,453 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £24.11 million, a PE ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.
