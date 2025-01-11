Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.73. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 126,462 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $89,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

