Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and traded as high as $21.07. Absa Group shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 1,328 shares traded.

Absa Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

