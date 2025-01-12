Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $6.83 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,537.60. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $144,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.