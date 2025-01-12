Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. 531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.1598 dividend. This is a positive change from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

