Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.95 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
