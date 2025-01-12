Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.47. 21,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 27,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.95.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APR.UN
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.