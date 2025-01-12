Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and traded as low as $20.61. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 226,651 shares trading hands.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
