Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and traded as low as $20.61. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 226,651 shares trading hands.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 296,221 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 288,682 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

