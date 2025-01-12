BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAGGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 344,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 98,527 shares.The stock last traded at $40.82 and had previously closed at $41.00.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

