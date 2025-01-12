BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 344,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 98,527 shares.The stock last traded at $40.82 and had previously closed at $41.00.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

