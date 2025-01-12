BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 344,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 98,527 shares.The stock last traded at $40.82 and had previously closed at $41.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
