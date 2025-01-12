Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at £104.12

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,935.67 ($96.89).

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £140 ($170.94) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Pascal Soriot bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £102.03 ($124.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040,600 ($2,491,575.09). Also, insider Tony Mok bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £126.80 ($154.82) per share, for a total transaction of £190,200 ($232,234.43). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZN opened at £109.82 ($134.09) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($115.52) and a one year high of £133.88 ($163.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £104.72 and its 200-day moving average is £116.55. The company has a market capitalization of £170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,486.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

