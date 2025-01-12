Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$103.90

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

TSE:IMO opened at C$96.41 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$73.81 and a twelve month high of C$108.89. The company has a market cap of C$51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In related news, Director Bradley William Corson acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,713.92. 71.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

