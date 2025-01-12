Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($17.09) and last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.09). 15,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,435 ($17.52).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,443.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,365.09.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

