cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 13.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,988,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,931,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
cbdMD Stock Up 13.3 %
The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than cbdMD
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.