Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading 9.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 5,488,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,272,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Challenger Energy Group Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.73.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

