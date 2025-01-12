Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.31 ($0.09), with a volume of 1156635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.71 million, a PE ratio of -365.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.87.

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

