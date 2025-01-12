Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PTA opened at $19.46 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

