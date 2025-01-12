CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.44 and traded as high as $50.24. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 148,602 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $840,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

