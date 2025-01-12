DatChat (DATS) Closes $5.1 Million Registered Direct OfferingOn January 9, 2025, DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) concluded a significant registered direct offering, successfully priced in line with Nasdaq rules. The offering involved the sale of 1,200,0

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read DatChat’s 8K filing here.
About DatChat
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
