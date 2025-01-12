Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $14.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 257,304 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
