Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $14.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 257,304 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 138,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 500,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.