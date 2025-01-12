EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Stock Price Down 18.9% – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
