EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Stock Price Down 18.9% – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.