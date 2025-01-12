Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.26 and last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 741022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

