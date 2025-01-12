Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 175100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
