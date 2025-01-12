First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 15,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 6,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

