First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 127,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 69,768 shares.The stock last traded at $100.30 and had previously closed at $101.61.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.