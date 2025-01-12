Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. (FCHL) to Raise $9 Million in IPO

Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. (FCHL) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on the week of January 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. generated $3.4 million in revenue and $460,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $74.3 million.

Bancroft Capital LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.Â We offer general swimming lessons to children and adults, with ladies-only swimming lessons available, as well as aquatic sports classes such as water polo, competitive swimming and lifesaving. We believe in imparting the correct swim stroke techniques and skills to all of our students so that they can learn to swim within the shortest time span in a variety of strokes, ranging from freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, survival backstroke and side kick. We are one of the largest providers of swimming lessons to children enrolled in public schools under the MOE (Ministry of Education) in Singapore through the SwimSafer program. We have been offering private swimming lessons to children, youth and adults under our brand â€śFitness Champsâ€ť since 2012. We aim to make swimming an enjoyable and affordable sport for children and adults, for water safety and as a way of keeping fit and healthy. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Fitness Champs Holdings Limited filed its F-1 on Sept. 9, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its IPO – 2.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $9.0 million.) “.

Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2012 and has 238 employees. The company is located at 7030 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, #04-48 NorthStar@AMK Singapore 569880 and can be reached via phone at +65 9005 5495 or on the web at https://www.fitnesschamps.sg/.

