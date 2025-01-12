GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 149,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 84,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GGL Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About GGL Resources
GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.
