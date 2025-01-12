Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and traded as low as $84.25. Givaudan shares last traded at $84.97, with a volume of 35,164 shares trading hands.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

