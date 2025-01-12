Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and traded as low as $84.25. Givaudan shares last traded at $84.97, with a volume of 35,164 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GVDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GVDNY
Givaudan Trading Down 0.2 %
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.