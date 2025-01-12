Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.52 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.47). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.39), with a volume of 16,572 shares changing hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.36. The company has a market capitalization of £81.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,463.16 and a beta of 0.42.
Insider Activity
In other Global Opportunities Trust news, insider Sandy Nairn acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($170,940.17). Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
