Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.12 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 49.02 ($0.60). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 47.76 ($0.58), with a volume of 9,173 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.14. The firm has a market cap of £65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

About Hansard Global

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers.

