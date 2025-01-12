Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 17.5% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 720,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 533,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.