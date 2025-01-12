Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 17.5% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 720,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 533,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.