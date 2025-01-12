Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $459.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,313,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Humana by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.