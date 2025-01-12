IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.30. 67,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

