Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $46.33. 50,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 57,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $828.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $687,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.