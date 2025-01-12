JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. 137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.
About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF
The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.
