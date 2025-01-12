Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 1202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

