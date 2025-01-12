Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.19. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 73,581 shares trading hands.

Journey Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 31,800 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$66,144.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$82,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,800 shares of company stock worth $164,304. 7.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.